Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.73.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BROS. Wedbush raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TD Cowen cut shares of Dutch Bros from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Dutch Bros from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Dutch Bros Price Performance

BROS opened at $28.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -408.71 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day moving average of $31.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Dutch Bros has a 12-month low of $25.45 and a 12-month high of $54.18.

Institutional Trading of Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). Dutch Bros had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $197.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Dutch Bros will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Dutch Bros by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

