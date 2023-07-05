DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.75

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.75 and traded as low as $3.94. DZS shares last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 117,476 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on DZSI. Northland Securities downgraded DZS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DZS in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on DZS from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on DZS from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.57.

DZS Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.70. The stock has a market cap of $125.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DZS ( NASDAQ:DZSI Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. DZS had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a negative net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $90.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.68 million. Equities research analysts forecast that DZS Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in DZS by 551.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DZS by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of DZS by 198.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in DZS by 451.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in DZS by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.46% of the company’s stock.

About DZS

DZS Inc provides access and optical networking infrastructure and cloud software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company offers access edge solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

Featured Stories

