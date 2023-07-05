DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.75

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.75 and traded as low as $3.94. DZS shares last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 117,476 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of DZS from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Northland Securities lowered shares of DZS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of DZS from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DZS in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $125.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.70.

DZS ( NASDAQ:DZSI Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $90.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.68 million. DZS had a negative net margin of 13.23% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DZS Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DZSI. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DZS in the 4th quarter worth about $737,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DZS in the 4th quarter worth about $2,753,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DZS by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,848,000 after buying an additional 255,162 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DZS by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 23,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DZS by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,663,000 after buying an additional 109,396 shares during the last quarter. 46.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DZS Inc provides access and optical networking infrastructure and cloud software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company offers access edge solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

