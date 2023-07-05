Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on July 31st

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0583 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Price Performance
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust stock opened at $17.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.98. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $21.29.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 106.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 89,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 46,371 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the first quarter worth $203,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 78.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 153,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 67,292 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 371,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 14,180 shares in the last quarter.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
- 3 (AI) Plays That Could Rocket Higher In Q3
- What Does an Earnings Surprise Mean for American Outdoor Brands?
- EV Makers Deliver Big…What it Means for Their Stocks
- Goldman Sachs Reportedly Mulling Apple Card Move To Amex
- 2 Sizzling Mid-Caps That Could Stay Hot This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.