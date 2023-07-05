Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on July 31st

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0583 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust stock opened at $17.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.98. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $21.29.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 106.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 89,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 46,371 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the first quarter worth $203,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 78.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 153,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 67,292 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 371,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 14,180 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

