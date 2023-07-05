Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (ETB) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 21st

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0932 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ETB opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $17.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETB. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000.

(Free Report)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.