Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,173,000 after purchasing an additional 19,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

EW stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.28. The stock had a trading volume of 800,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,543. The firm has a market cap of $54.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $107.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.22.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $558,780.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,220,046.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $7,145,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,750.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $558,780.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,220,046.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,406 shares of company stock worth $18,200,490 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EW shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

