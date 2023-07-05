Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Price Target Cut to GBX 139

Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF – Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 141 ($1.79) to GBX 139 ($1.76) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Elementis Stock Up 8.3 %

OTCMKTS EMNSF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.38. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,400. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46. Elementis has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $1.59.

About Elementis



Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Personal Care, Coatings, and Talc segments. The Personal Care segment provides rheological modifiers and compounded products, including active ingredients for AP deodorants, for personal care manufacturers.

