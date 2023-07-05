Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 72.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,325 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 3.2% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total transaction of $89,658,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,908,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,608,622,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 970,965 shares of company stock valued at $423,725,107 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $478.00 to $507.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $485.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.90.

LLY traded up $4.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $466.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,704. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $296.32 and a 52-week high of $469.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $437.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $378.74. The company has a market capitalization of $442.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

