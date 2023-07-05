Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1,597.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,734 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $8,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $485.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.90.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total value of $731,745.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,111,094.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 970,965 shares of company stock worth $423,725,107 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LLY stock traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $465.00. 456,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,081,807. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $296.32 and a twelve month high of $469.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $437.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $378.74.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.