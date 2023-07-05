EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) CEO Sells $1,432,239.82 in Stock

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total value of $1,432,239.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,981 shares in the company, valued at $44,216,264.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Anthony Guzzi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 27th, Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,820,720.00.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

EME stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.65. 238,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,614. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.48 and a 52 week high of $185.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.10.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.49. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 7.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

