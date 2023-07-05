Eneraqua Technologies plc (LON:ETP) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.20 Per Share

Eneraqua Technologies plc (LON:ETP – Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Eneraqua Technologies’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Eneraqua Technologies stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 140 ($1.78). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.69, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of £46.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 541.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 192.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 269.58. Eneraqua Technologies has a twelve month low of GBX 115 ($1.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 389.60 ($4.94).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Eneraqua Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Eneraqua Technologies plc provides turnkey solutions for water efficiency and decarbonization through district heating and ground source heat pump systems for commercial clients, and social housing and residential sectors. The company also offers air source heat pump, hybrid, and gas multi-occupancy heating systems for heating solutions.

