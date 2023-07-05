Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Short Interest Update

Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,700 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the May 31st total of 150,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 494.3 days.

Energean Price Performance

OTCMKTS:EERGF remained flat at $12.80 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.95. Energean has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $18.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on EERGF. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Energean from GBX 1,585 ($20.12) to GBX 1,530 ($19.42) in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Energean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

About Energean

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish project located in Israel. It also provides financing services; and holds a gas transportation license.

