Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $80.09

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE – Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.09 and traded as high as $81.97. Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $81.36, with a volume of 9,769,765 shares.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.93 and a 200 day moving average of $83.68. The firm has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,463,000. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 10.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 33,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after buying an additional 7,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 49.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter.

About Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

