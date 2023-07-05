Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Short Interest Update

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the May 31st total of 1,280,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 454,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Enfusion Trading Down 3.1 %

ENFN traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.78. 172,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,702. Enfusion has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $16.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 278.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.89.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Enfusion had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $40.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.99 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Enfusion will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Enfusion

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.08.

In related news, CTO Dan Groman sold 3,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $37,451.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 82,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,105.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,802 shares of company stock valued at $197,302. Corporate insiders own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enfusion

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENFN. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enfusion by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 8,369,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367,415 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Enfusion by 1,435.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 713,201 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Enfusion by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,210,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after acquiring an additional 533,198 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Enfusion by 1,523.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 333,982 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Enfusion by 1,292.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 358,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 333,104 shares during the period. 39.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enfusion Company Profile

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

