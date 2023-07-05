Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Short Interest Update

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFNFree Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the May 31st total of 1,280,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 454,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

ENFN traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.78. 172,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,702. Enfusion has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $16.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 278.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.89.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFNFree Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Enfusion had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $40.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.99 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Enfusion will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.08.

In related news, CTO Dan Groman sold 3,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $37,451.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 82,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,105.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,802 shares of company stock valued at $197,302. Corporate insiders own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENFN. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enfusion by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 8,369,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367,415 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Enfusion by 1,435.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 713,201 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Enfusion by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,210,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after acquiring an additional 533,198 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Enfusion by 1,523.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 333,982 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Enfusion by 1,292.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 358,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 333,104 shares during the period. 39.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

