Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP) Short Interest Update

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the May 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Up 2.0 %

Enterprise Financial Services stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.75. 895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,393. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $22.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.97.

Enterprise Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

