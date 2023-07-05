EOS Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $790.50 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. During the last week, EOS has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. EOS has a total market capitalization of $790.50 million and approximately $150.46 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can currently be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00002368 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008862 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001993 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002670 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000830 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,095,929,963 coins and its circulating supply is 1,095,920,461 coins. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.