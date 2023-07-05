EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Holdings Raised by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in EQT during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in EQT during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in EQT by 258.6% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EQT during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in EQT by 569.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Stock Down 1.1 %

EQT opened at $40.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.97. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.20.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. EQT had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 41.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. UBS Group started coverage on EQT in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on EQT from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on EQT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EQT news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of EQT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $1,201,915.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.