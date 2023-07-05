Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for July 5th (AMD, ANSS, BB, BDX, BMRN, BUSE, CTTAY, ENTG, ESE, EXC)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, July 5th:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Northland Securities currently has $150.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $81.00.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. BMO Capital Markets currently has $102.00 target price on the stock.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NYSE:HIVE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $400.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $230.00.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. BNP Paribas currently has $191.00 target price on the stock.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. BNP Paribas currently has $65.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $50.00.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $9.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $6.50.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $18.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $11.00.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Silver Lake Resources (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) was upgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating.

United Airlines (NYSE:UAL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

UOL Group (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

