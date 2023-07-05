Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for July 5th (AMD, ANSS, BB, BDX, BMRN, BUSE, CTTAY, ENTG, ESE, EXC)

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, July 5th:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Northland Securities currently has $150.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $81.00.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. BMO Capital Markets currently has $102.00 target price on the stock.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NYSE:HIVE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $400.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $230.00.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. BNP Paribas currently has $191.00 target price on the stock.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. BNP Paribas currently has $65.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $50.00.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $9.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $6.50.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $18.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $11.00.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Silver Lake Resources (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) was upgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating.

United Airlines (NYSE:UAL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

UOL Group (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

