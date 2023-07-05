ERC20 24-Hour Volume Tops $1,278.93 (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $12.49 million and approximately $1,278.93 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded down 56% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004523 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017452 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00019667 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00014247 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,508.75 or 1.00060698 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01117189 USD and is up 0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $653.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

