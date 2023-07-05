Ergo 24 Hour Volume Tops $245,313.75 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 5th. Ergo has a market cap of $86.10 million and approximately $245,313.75 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for about $1.21 or 0.00003972 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,473.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.12 or 0.00328558 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.16 or 0.00834042 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00012492 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $167.67 or 0.00550211 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00061968 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003260 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 71,128,839 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

