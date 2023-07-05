Euro Sun Mining (TSE:ESM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Euro Sun Mining Inc. (TSE:ESM – Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 2005865 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Euro Sun Mining Trading Down 14.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$8.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Euro Sun Mining (TSE:ESM – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Euro Sun Mining Inc. will post -3.5999999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Euro Sun Mining

Euro Sun Mining Inc operates as a gold and copper exploration and development mining company in Romania. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Rovina Valley project that covers an area of 27.68 square kilometers situated in west-central Romania. The company was formerly known as Carpathian Gold Inc and changed its name to Euro Sun Mining Inc in August 2016.

