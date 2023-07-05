Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.93

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.93 and last traded at $11.09, with a volume of 9524 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.98.

Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.

