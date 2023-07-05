Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Trading Up 3.9%

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA – Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.88 and last traded at $4.83. Approximately 172,045 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,698,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

Exela Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.57 and its 200 day moving average is $14.02.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($10.00) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $273.62 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Exela Technologies, Inc. will post -110 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Exela Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 209.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 102,480 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 795.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 226,376 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 547,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 265,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160,916 shares during the last quarter.

(Free Report)

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

Featured Stories

