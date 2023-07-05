Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Trading Up 3.9%

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA – Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.88 and last traded at $4.83. Approximately 172,045 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,698,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.
Exela Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.57 and its 200 day moving average is $14.02.
Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($10.00) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $273.62 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Exela Technologies, Inc. will post -110 EPS for the current year.
Exela Technologies Company Profile
Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).
