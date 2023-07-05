Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,810,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the May 31st total of 8,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Express Price Performance

Shares of EXPR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.62. 139,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,658,514. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.87. The company has a market cap of $46.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Express has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $2.70.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.20). Express had a negative return on equity of 112.84% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $383.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Express will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Express

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Express by 57.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 13,424 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Express by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 13,792 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Express by 4.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 308,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 13,984 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Express by 88.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 15,297 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Express in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

About Express



Express, Inc operates as a fashion retail company that offers apparel and accessories in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company sells its products under the UpWest and Express brands for men and women through its retail and factory outlet stores; express.com, an online store; and Express mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.



