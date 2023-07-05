Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Trading Down 15.4%

Shares of Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Free Report) fell 15.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 263,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 247% from the average session volume of 76,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Falcon Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.13 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.07.

Falcon Gold Company Profile

Falcon Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, and base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine that consists of 117 claims located in North Ontario. The company was formerly known as Chesstown Capital Inc and changed its name to Falcon Gold Corp.

