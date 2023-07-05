Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Short Interest Update

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,200 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the May 31st total of 67,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 397,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FANUY shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Fanuc in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Fanuc from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Fanuc Stock Up 1.1 %

OTCMKTS FANUY traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $17.72. 65,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,762. Fanuc has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The company has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.03.

About Fanuc

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

