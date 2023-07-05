Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIEW) Short Interest Up 36.8% in June

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIEW – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,300 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the May 31st total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric stock opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

