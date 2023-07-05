Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIEW) Short Interest Up 36.8% in June

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIEW – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,300 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the May 31st total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Performance
Shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric stock opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08.
