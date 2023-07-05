Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Short Interest Up 29.4% in June

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the May 31st total of 1,970,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

Shares of FHI traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.37. 1,616,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,391. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Federated Hermes has a 52-week low of $30.30 and a 52-week high of $45.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.67. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $382.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Federated Hermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is presently 39.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $749,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,569 shares in the company, valued at $8,866,606.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $749,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,569 shares in the company, valued at $8,866,606.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 2,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $84,418.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 205,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,719.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 199,957 shares of company stock valued at $7,300,425. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Federated Hermes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FHI. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,001,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,838,000 after buying an additional 466,504 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 51,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,250,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,638,000 after buying an additional 40,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 313.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 37,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Stories

