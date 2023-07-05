Fetch.ai (FET) Price Tops $0.23 on Major Exchanges

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 5th. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $187.10 million and approximately $27.62 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000747 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00041446 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00030691 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00014016 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 821,200,336 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

