Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 71,844 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 67,329 shares.The stock last traded at $56.44 and had previously closed at $56.88.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $751.72 million, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.45 and its 200-day moving average is $52.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIDU. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 368.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 270,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,580,000 after purchasing an additional 213,127 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 319,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,183,000 after purchasing an additional 119,855 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 678.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 118,286 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 160.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 187,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,492,000 after purchasing an additional 115,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 195.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 135,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 89,857 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

