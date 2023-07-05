Fidelity National Information Services Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 27,036 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 577% compared to the average volume of 3,996 call options.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

NYSE:FIS traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.09. 9,864,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,909,091. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.92 and its 200-day moving average is $60.61. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $48.57 and a 12-month high of $105.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -7.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at $309,324.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

