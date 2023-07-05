Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO) Shares Up 0.7%

Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO – Free Report) shot up 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.91 and last traded at $20.75. 3,123 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.61.

Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $17.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.62.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FPRO. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF by 611.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $481,000.

About Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF

The Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (FPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in global real estate companies. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FPRO was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

