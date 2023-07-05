Financial Review: Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) versus Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN)

Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN – Free Report) and Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.2% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are held by institutional investors. 30.9% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Cenntro Electric Group alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Cenntro Electric Group has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Toyota Motor has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cenntro Electric Group N/A N/A N/A Toyota Motor 6.61% 8.60% 3.38%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cenntro Electric Group and Toyota Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Cenntro Electric Group and Toyota Motor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cenntro Electric Group $8.94 million 12.29 -$16.42 million N/A N/A Toyota Motor $275.02 billion N/A $18.14 billion $13.29 12.18

Toyota Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Cenntro Electric Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cenntro Electric Group and Toyota Motor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cenntro Electric Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Toyota Motor 0 3 1 0 2.25

Toyota Motor has a consensus price target of $1,239.71, indicating a potential upside of 666.20%. Given Toyota Motor’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Toyota Motor is more favorable than Cenntro Electric Group.

Summary

Toyota Motor beats Cenntro Electric Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cenntro Electric Group

(Free Report)

Cenntro Electric Group Limited designs and manufactures electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles in Europe, North America, and Asia. It serves corporate and governmental organizations. The company was formerly known as Naked Brand Group Limited and changed its name to Cenntro Electric Group Limited in December 2021. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.

About Toyota Motor

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names. It also provides mini-vehicles, passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and auto parts under the Toyota name; mid-size cars; luxury cars; sports cars under the GR Yaris, Corolla Sport, Corolla Cross, and Supra names; and recreational and sport-utility vehicles under the Highlander name. In addition, the company offers pickup trucks under the Tacoma name; minivans; and trucks and buses. Further, it provides financial services, such as retail financing and leasing, wholesale financing, insurance, and credit cards; and designs, manufactures, and sells prefabricated housing. Additionally, the company operates GAZOO.com, a web portal for automobile information. It operates in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Toyota, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Cenntro Electric Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenntro Electric Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.