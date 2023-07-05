First Pacific Financial Cuts Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

First Pacific Financial trimmed its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Cummins were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 18,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI stock traded down $4.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $244.13. The company had a trading volume of 70,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,449. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $191.52 and a 52-week high of $261.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

