First Pacific Financial Has $4.15 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First Pacific Financial trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of First Pacific Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $582,000. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 18,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,560,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 147.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 45,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,121,000 after purchasing an additional 27,137 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $407.21. The company had a trading volume of 596,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,728,479. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $389.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $374.93. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $408.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.