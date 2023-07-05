First Pacific Financial Lowers Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

First Pacific Financial cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,612 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 23,964 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Adobe by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 49,810 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $19,194,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 15,944 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $484.91. 307,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,372,695. The company has a market cap of $221.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $416.26 and its 200 day moving average is $377.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $518.74.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Erste Group Bank upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.19.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total transaction of $1,444,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 372,965 shares in the company, valued at $179,549,080.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

