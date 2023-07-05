First Pacific Financial Sells 62 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

First Pacific Financial lowered its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Accenture comprises 0.5% of First Pacific Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,316,000 after purchasing an additional 18,786 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $1,437,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,004,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Edward Jones raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.89.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

Accenture Stock Down 0.4 %

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,354 shares of company stock valued at $4,583,230. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ACN traded down $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $309.69. The stock had a trading volume of 501,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,720. The company has a market capitalization of $205.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $295.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.11. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $327.93.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.93%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

