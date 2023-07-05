First Pacific Financial Sells 7,162 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

First Pacific Financial reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Free Report) by 47.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,162 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial owned 0.15% of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 764.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

SDG stock traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $78.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,941. iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF has a 12-month low of $68.51 and a 12-month high of $84.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.90. The stock has a market cap of $394.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.6767 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (SDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Sustainable Impact index. The fund tracks an index composed of companies whose revenues are driven by products and services that address at least one of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.

