First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Sold by Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. decreased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1,175.0% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $47.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.77. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12-month low of $38.34 and a 12-month high of $49.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.3021 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

