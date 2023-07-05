First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded First US Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First US Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First US Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in First US Bancshares by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 289,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its position in First US Bancshares by 10.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 56,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in First US Bancshares by 1,891.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First US Bancshares by 12.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

First US Bancshares Trading Down 4.2 %

FUSB stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.29. First US Bancshares has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $10.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.10.

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.26 million for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 16.04%.

First US Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. First US Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

First US Bancshares Company Profile

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

