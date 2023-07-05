FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Mystic Asset Management Inc.

Mystic Asset Management Inc. cut its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 28,544 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 747,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,202,000. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FE traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.46. The company had a trading volume of 737,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,901,389. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.60 and a twelve month high of $43.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.97.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 3.23%. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

FE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

