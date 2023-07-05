Flare (FLR) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.98 Million

Flare (FLR) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 5th. Over the last week, Flare has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. Flare has a total market capitalization of $268.59 million and approximately $3.98 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flare coin can now be purchased for about $0.0142 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Flare Profile

Flare’s launch date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 18,969,545,061 coins. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. The official website for Flare is flare.network. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 18,969,545,061.662605 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01466228 USD and is down -1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $3,314,053.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

