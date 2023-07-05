Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA trimmed its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 246.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

Shares of FLO opened at $25.13 on Wednesday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $30.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.15. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flowers Foods

In other Flowers Foods news, insider H Mark Courtney sold 14,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $348,094.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,892.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

