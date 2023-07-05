Forte Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Forte Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 208.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 65,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,488,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,999,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of FTEC traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.52. The company had a trading volume of 102,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,954. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $86.19 and a 52-week high of $132.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.68.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.