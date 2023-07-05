Forte Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Forte Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,842 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of Forte Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Forte Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $7,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

IWV stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $254.30. The company had a trading volume of 15,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,697. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.83. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $201.82 and a 12 month high of $254.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

