Forte Asset Management LLC Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Forte Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,285 shares during the period. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF makes up 1.8% of Forte Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Forte Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IGF. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 769.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IGF traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $46.99. 102,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,766. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.58. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $39.95 and a 52 week high of $49.87. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.6754 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.