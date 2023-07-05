Forte Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Forte Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 61,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

Shares of IHI stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.46. The stock had a trading volume of 863,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,948. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $46.21 and a 12-month high of $57.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.03.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

