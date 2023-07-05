Forte Asset Management LLC Sells 333 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Forte Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Bell Bank bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $358,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Arkos Global Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 194.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

IJH traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $260.76. 834,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $249.34 and its 200 day moving average is $251.02. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $272.95.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

