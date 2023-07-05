Fortem Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS stock opened at $183.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $157.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on UPS. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.