Fortem Financial Group LLC Has $591,000 Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth $13,300,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Mosaic by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after acquiring an additional 12,679 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Mosaic by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at about $30,360,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 55.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,749,000 after purchasing an additional 111,236 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $35.74 on Wednesday. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $63.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.45. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.50.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.14). Mosaic had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. Mosaic’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MOS shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Mosaic from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.53.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

